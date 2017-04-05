Kuwait to borrow from international markets

Kuwait will increase its borrowing on international markets to plug a budget deficit resulting from low oil prices, the finance minister said Tuesday.



The move comes after the oil-rich Gulf state raised some $8 billion last month in its first international bond issue.



After registering a healthy surplus for 16 consecutive years, the Gulf state posted its first budget shortfall of $15 billion in the 2015-2016 fiscal year following a slump in oil prices.



Kuwait projected a deficit of $29 billion in the 12 months to March 31 .

