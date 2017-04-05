ExxonMobil, Qatar Petroleum sign drilling deal with Cyprus

ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum on Wednesday signed an agreement with Cyprus to carry out exploratory drilling off the east Mediterranean island's southern coast, where officials hope sizable deposits of oil and gas could be found.



ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Andrew Swiger said three-dimensional seismic surveys will first be carried to determine the best drilling locations within Block 10 . That's one of eight such areas which Cyprus has licensed out for exploratory drilling to oil and gas companies including Italy's Eni SpA and France's Total.

