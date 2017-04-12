IMF rings alarm as Bahrain seen needing urgent spending cuts

Bahrain needs to make significant spending cuts to restore stability to its budget and improve investor confidence as the smallest economy among Gulf Arab monarchies tries to manage the impact of lower oil prices, the International Monetary Fund said.



Bahrain, a close Saudi ally and the home of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has been more vulnerable to slumping oil prices than richer Gulf Cooperation Council states after authorities increased spending in response to the global recession in 2009 and civil unrest two years later.

