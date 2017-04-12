Rotten tomatoes: Turkish farmers suffer Putin’s wrath over Syria

The fallout from the war in Syria is creeping further into Turkey, where the sanctions Vladimir Putin imposed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's forces downed a Russian jet 16 months ago are pushing farmers toward ruin.



With the two leaders pursuing conflicting agendas in Syria, Putin is refusing to budge on the tomato ban, keeping a lid on a market that had accounted for 70 percent of all Turkish exports of the fruit.



Turkey is hitting back by effectively barring purchases of wheat from Russia, the world's largest supplier.



While Putin has enlisted Erdogan's backing for efforts to end the 6-year-old conflict, which Russia joined in November 2015, the leaders remain deeply at odds over Turkey's policy of pushing for the removal of Putin's Syrian ally, Bashar Assad, and Moscow's embrace of Kurdish forces Ankara considers terrorists.



Monday, Russia warned airlines that it could reimpose a ban on charter flights to Turkey, according to the nation's Tourist Industry Union. The earlier travel ban imposed in 2015 devastated parts of Turkey's tourism industry, with just 866,000 Russians visiting last year, down from 4.5 million in 2014 .

