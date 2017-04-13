Algeria warily edges toward Islamic finance

When experts in Islamic banking gathered earlier this year at a state-run hotel in Algiers to share their experiences on Shariah-compliant finance, no one from the government showed up. But despite this hesitancy – government officials are reluctant even to refer to Islamic finance by that name – Algeria is edging slowly toward offering banking services to suit more religiously conservative investors.



Now six state-run banks plan to start Islamic financial services by the end of the year or in early 2018, and a national Shariah board that would oversee Islamic banking is also planned by the end of 2017, banking and government sources told Reuters.



A government source told Reuters three of the banks would launch Islamic products in the summer and a fourth may join them at the end of the year.



Al Salam Bank Algeria and Al Baraka Bank Algeria, local units of Bahrain-listed Islamic banks Al Salam Bank and Al Baraka Banking Group, are also already operating in Algeria.

