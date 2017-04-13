China in Africa: Filling a gap, or neocolonialism?

After living with my family in the United Arab Emirates for six years, it was high time to take advantage of the reach of Gulf airlines and pursue an African safari.



While I certainly enjoyed what Mother Nature had to offer, I also witnessed firsthand what I have only read about in detail before, China's presence in Africa, especially in Kenya.



Most of that work is linked to the first section of a near $14 billion railway project to be completed this year, going from Mombasa on the east cost to the capital city with an extension planned to the market town of Naivasha.



Having recently spent nearly a month in China, one can see how Beijing's work in Africa ties into the "One Belt One Road" strategy driven by the recently established Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.



China, many believe, is filling a vacuum created by the West.



To that end, China has committed to invest $60 billion, and that was reinforced by President Xi Jinping at the end of 2015 when he outlined ten China-Africa investment plans.

