The angst against foreigners that's sweeping the globe isn't skipping the oil-rich Middle East. Safa al-Hashem, the only woman in Kuwait's 50-seat Parliament, is capitalizing on a growing resentment of foreigners to build support for a movement that's taking shape as the nation's ruling Al-Sabah family withdraws some handouts in an era of cheap oil.



It's all the more striking because the nation exists only because over two dozen countries came to its rescue 26 years ago to force out Saddam Hussein.



Pressure is intensifying for Kuwait to cut a subsidy bill that mushroomed five-fold to 5.1 billion dinars ($17 billion) in the decade to 2015 .



One evening last month in Kuwait City, he convened with nearly two dozen citizens for a traditional diwaniya, a gathering where Kuwaiti men sit on wall-to-wall sofas to discuss the issues of the day.



Kuwaitis don't want those jobs anyway.



On the other hand, Yousef Mohammad, a 49-year old state employee, is suffering because his salary hasn't gone up in years.



Along with lowering its dependence on oil and modernizing infrastructure, Kuwait's 2035 development plan envisions reducing the proportion of foreigners to 60 percent from the current 70 percent, according to local media.

