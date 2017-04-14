Iran Air signs $536 million order for 20 aircraft

Iran Air will take 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft and has options for 20 more, ATR spokesman David Vargas said by telephone Thursday.



Iran Air has already taken delivery of Airbus A320 and A350 planes from a $19 billion accord and is awaiting its first Boeing Co. aircraft under a $16.6 billion deal. The U.S. company last week signed a further $3 billion accord to supply 30 737 Max planes to Iran Aseman Airlines, though it's not clear if President Donald Trump's administration will query the sales or wave them through.

