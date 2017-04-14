Saudi Arabia raises $9 billion with inaugural Islamic bond

Saudi Arabia raised $9 billion in its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale, $1 billion more than what the government was said to be planning to issue initially. The government sold a $4.5 billion five-year sukuk tranche at 100 basis points over the mid-swap rate and an equally sized 10-year tranche at a spread of 140 basis points to the benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.



Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the world's largest oil producer, sold $3 billion of Islamic bonds for the first time last week.

