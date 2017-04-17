Turkey stocks, lira rally after Erdogan wins vote

Turkish stocks and the lira strengthened Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a referendum on expanding his powers, with investors hoping the outcome would bring much-needed stability.



On Sunday, the 'Yes' side won 51.41 percent of the vote compared with 48.59 for the 'No', near full results showed.



The lira was trading at 3.67 against the U.S. dollar at 0800 GMT, its value jumping by 1.6 percent.



The Istanbul stock exchange also rallied after the result, up by 0.74 percent immediately after market opened.

