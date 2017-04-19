Oil output cuts weigh on Mideast economic growth: IMF

Economic growth in Saudi Arabia and most other Arab oil exporters will slow this year following production cuts aimed at propping up energy prices, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF cut its 2017 growth forecast for the region comprising the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan to 2.6 percent, down from the 3.1 percent projected in January.



In Algeria, the IMF sees economic growth of 1.4 percent this year, down from 4.2 percent last year.



Morocco's economic growth is forecast to jump from 1.5 percent last year to 4.4 percent this year, while the economy of Tunisia is seen to be expanding by 2.5 percent compared with just 1 percent the year before.

