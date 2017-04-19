Saudis target 30 solar, wind projects in $50B pledge

Saudi Arabia will develop 30 solar and wind projects over the next 10 years as part of its $50 billion program to boost power generation and cut its oil consumption.



It plans a second tender round for rights to build 400 megawatts more of wind power and an additional 620 megawatts of solar plants, Turki al-Shehri, head of the ministry's renewable energy project development office, told reporters. Saudi Arabia will tender for the wind project in the fourth quarter at a project planned for the northern area of Domat al-Jandal, Falih said.



Saudi Arabia plans to develop almost 10 gigawatts of renewables by 2023, requiring investment of up to $50 billion, Falih said in January.



Saudi Arabia is producing around 200 megawatts from renewable sources, Shehri said.

