Foreign cash can’t tame Egypt yields

An influx of foreign cash into Egyptian debt securities isn't denting yields that remain the highest in emerging markets amid a government borrowing binge. Offshore investors boosted holdings of government Treasury bills to 79 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) as of April 4, compared with less than 1 billion pounds before a currency devaluation in November, according to Finance Ministry data. Average yields on Egyptian debt have climbed 84 basis points this year to 17.5 percent, compared with a 13-point rise to 4.73 percent for the average of 31 countries in the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Sovereign Index.



Egypt sold T-bills ranging in maturity from three months to one year last week at average yields of more than 19 percent, raising 30.4 billion pounds, or about a quarter more than its target.

...