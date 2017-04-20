Promise of Saudi Arabia’s ‘takeoff year’ attracts Qatari money

Saudi Arabia has attracted the attention of global investors and investment banks looking to benefit from the kingdom's plans for economic transformation.



The Qatari firm plans to boost the Saudi exposure in its four equity funds to as much as 60 percent by the end of the year, said Rami Jamal, a portfolio manager at Amwal, which oversees around 1 billion riyals ($275 million) in assets.



Amwal's Al-Hayer Fund, focused on stocks in the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, gained 6.7 percent in the 12 months ended March, compared with a 0.2 percent increase for Qatar's main benchmark and outperforming most regional indexes.

