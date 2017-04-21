Emirates says it won’t withdraw from U.S. cities

Emirates remains committed to the U.S. market despite plans to slash 20 percent of its flights in the wake of tougher security and visa measures put in place under the Trump administration, the airline's president said Thursday.



In his first interview since announcing the cutbacks, Tim Clark told the Associated Press that the Mideast's biggest carrier has no intention of pulling out of the 12 U.S. cities to which it currently flies.



He said the decision to cut flights to five cities was a temporary response to a drop in demand, and does not signal a desire by Emirates to halt its expansion in the world's largest aviation market.



Emirates said Wednesday it was cutting 25 of 126 weekly flights it operates to the U.S. from Dubai starting next month, blaming the move on stiffer U.S. security measures and attempts to ban travelers from some Muslim-majority nations since President Donald Trump took office.

