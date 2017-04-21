Major oil producers reach initial deal to extend cuts

A number of major crude-producing countries reached an initial agreement to extend output cuts, Saudi Arabia's oil minister said Thursday, as persistently high stockpiles weigh on prices.



The producers pledged to reduce output for six months starting in January. Falih didn't identify or specify the number of countries in the initial deal for an extension.



Iran's oil minister made a commitment to freeze output at 3.8 million barrels a day for the rest of the year on the assumption the cuts are extended beyond June, Kuwait Oil Minister Essam al-Marzooq said in Abu Dhabi.

...