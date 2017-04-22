Saudis plan cheap loans to spur economy

Saudi Arabia may offer "almost interest-free" loans to companies in labor-intensive industries, as part of a plan to stimulate an economy squeezed by low oil prices and spending cuts, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said.



Jadaan, speaking in an interview in Washington, also said the government is on track to slash its budget deficit by 30 percent this year to about 200 billion Saudi riyals ($50 billion), and aims to finance it mainly through debt sales instead of drawing on reserves.



The so-called Vision 2030, spearheaded by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, was announced last year and includes plans to sell shares in state companies and curb government spending on subsidies and wages.



Jadaan said the government was "absolutely" determined to implement the VAT on Jan. 1, 2018 .

