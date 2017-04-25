Egypt eyes faith and luxury in tourism plan

Egypt plans to promote religious, medical and luxury trips, and develop new markets in India and eastern Europe, as it pushes to revive its vital tourism industry to pre-2011 revolution levels within two years.



Egypt has already seen a slight reversal of the downward trend it's endured for years, from tourism levels still as low as 5.4 million in 2016, according to government figures.



Those options include "Holy Family" tours to eight destinations, Rashed said.



Egypt is working on revamping its image to change the perceptions of potential visitors that it is an unsafe destination.

...