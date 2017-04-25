Dubai joins jet-lease elite as AWAS deal lands $14B fleet

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd., the Middle East's biggest plane-leasing company, propelled itself into the top ranks of global players with a multibillion dollar agreement to buy Dublin-based AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd. from U.K. private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners.



The deal will swell DAE's fleet to 394 aircraft valued at more than $14 billion with the addition of 263 jets that AWAS owns, manages or has on order, the Dubai-based company said Monday. While terms weren't disclosed, Terra Firma bought AWAS for 5.68 billion euros ($6.2 billion), according to its website.



In 2015, Terra Firma sold 90 AWAS planes to Macquarie Group Ltd. for $4 billion and 30 to investment vehicle Diamond Head Aviation as it began a retreat from the leasing business.

...