Emiratis, Malaysians reach deal over investment fund

Emirati and Malaysian officials said Monday they reached a deal to resolve a legal dispute over the indebted and troubled Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, with the United Arab Emirates set to receive $1.2 billion over this year.



In 2016, the Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Co. alleged 1MDB defaulted on more than $1.1 billion in debt it owed to the sovereign wealth fund and its subsidiary, Aabar Investments. It filed a case against the fund in the London Court of International Arbitration.



Officials with the International Petroleum Investment Co., known as IPIC, could not be immediately reached for comment.

...