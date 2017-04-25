Summary
World Cup spending presses Qatar banks
On the one hand, they need to finance building projects for the 2022 football World Cup.
Banks have kept lending to help support the $200 billion spending plan for the World Cup.
Even so, overall lending continues to grow, increasing 13.2 percent in February from a year ago, according to central bank data, compared with 0.1 percent in Saudi Arabia and 5.4 percent in the UAE.
That's left the average loan-to-deposit ratio at the nation's 18 banks at 113.4 percent as of February.
