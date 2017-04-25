World Cup spending presses Qatar banks



On the one hand, they need to finance building projects for the 2022 football World Cup.



Banks have kept lending to help support the $200 billion spending plan for the World Cup.



Even so, overall lending continues to grow, increasing 13.2 percent in February from a year ago, according to central bank data, compared with 0.1 percent in Saudi Arabia and 5.4 percent in the UAE.



That's left the average loan-to-deposit ratio at the nation's 18 banks at 113.4 percent as of February.

...