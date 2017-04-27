Turk Telekom owner’s bailout said to stumble over license

After posting its first loss since 2005 last year, fortunes may improve for Turk Telekom in 2017 as it starts to reap the benefits of a program to integrate its mobile, broadband, fixed-line and data services, said Alper Ozdemir, an analyst at Oyak Securities in Istanbul. The company may make a net profit of 1.2 billion liras ($333 million) this year and pay 1.1 billion liras in dividends in 2018, he said.



Turk Telekom has distributed 13.2 billion liras in dividends to shareholders, which includes 25 percent held by the Turkish Treasury and 6.7 percent by Turkey's wealth fund from the treasury earlier this year, according to the company's website.



Turk Telekom and Oger Telecom declined to comment.

...