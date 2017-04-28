Saudi Arabia losing oil market share to Iran

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, is losing market share to Iraq and Iran as a result of OPEC's agreement to curb supplies to bolster prices, according to the head of research at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.



Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest producer, agreed to cut output by 486,000 barrels a day while Iraq said it would cut 210,000 barrels a day. Iran was permitted to increase output by 90,000 barrels a day, according to the OPEC accord.



Saudi Arabia cut production from about 10.5 million barrels a day in December to as low as 9.87 million daily in January and 10 million a day last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

