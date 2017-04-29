Dubai tycoon said to weigh buying into venture capital firms

Dubai-based business tycoon Mohamed al-Abbar is weighing buying into venture capital firms in the Middle East to help kick start his $1 billion technology fund, according to people familiar with the matter.



Representatives for Abbar held talks with several regional companies, including Middle East Venture Partners and BECO Capital, about either buying them entirely, joining as a co-investor or making a significant investment in the firms, the people said, asking not to be identified as talks are private.

...