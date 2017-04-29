Libyan fund sues Societe Generale

Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund. The Libyan Investment Authority is pursuing SocGen in relation to five trades totaling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009, before Col. Moammar Gadhafi was ousted as Libyan leader.



The case against SocGen and Giahmi is more complex and involves allegations by the LIA that the payments to Lenaida were made with the aim of directly or indirectly influencing the LIA to enter into the disputed trades.



In April 2014 the U.S. Department of Justice served Societe Generale with a subpoena requesting documents relating to transactions with Libyan entities and individuals, including the LIA.

