Saudi Aramco CEO says peak oil demand is a misleading theory

The boss of Saudi Arabia's state oil company defended petroleum as the mainstay of the global economy, countering theories that demand will peak within years with his own forecast that consumption will keep growing for decades.



"The global economy is forecast to double in size by 2050" so overall demand for energy will be higher, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said at the International Oil Summit in Paris. The idea that oil demand is close to its maximum level is "equally as misleading" as now-discredited theories about peak oil supply, he said.

...