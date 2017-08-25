Iran secures over $9B loan from South Korea’s Eximbank

Iran has secured an 8 billion euro ($9.4 billion) credit line from South Korea's Eximbank, Tehran's biggest loan deal since its 2015 nuclear accord, the Iranian central bank announced Thursday.



A spokesman for South Korea's export credit bank, contacted by AFP, said the deal would finance projects in Iran by companies from the Asian country.



Seif said the loan would facilitate "several development and production projects," and it showed the international community was ready to restore "long-term" banking ties with Iran.



Washington has maintained and increased unilateral sanctions over Iran's ballistic missiles program and alleged support for terrorist groups, deterring a full return to the Iranian market by some international players cautious over possible U.S. punitive measures.

