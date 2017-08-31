Nuclear deal boosts Tehran stock trade

Some of the most dramatic evidence of change in Iran since the nuclear agreement that brought sanctions relief to the country is visible in Tehran's stock market. In the past 18 months, about 193,000 people have sought permission to trade on the bourse, said Tehran Stock Exchange Corp.



Remaining U.S. sanctions and concerns President Donald Trump may undermine the nuclear agreement or slap further measures on the country of 80 million people have slowed the return of banks and companies.



Investors aren't obsessing about potential actions Trump may take, Ghalibaf Asl said.



While Trump's election and his pressure on Iran haven't been helpful, real impact on the market would only be felt from steps endangering the nuclear deal, rather than mere talk, he said.



U.S. companies compile many of the global indexes, meaning Iran is unlikely to be included soon.

...