Libya issues revenue warning over oil disruption

Libya's central bank said recent disruption had slashed oil production by around 350,000 barrels a day, while unrest and shutdowns over the past three years have cost the OPEC member more than $160 billion in direct and indirect losses.



Before the recent disruptions, Libya had revived oil production to a four-year high, and exports were the most in three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The country pumped 1.02 million barrels a day in July, compared with 1.6 million barrels a day before the 2011 revolt.

...