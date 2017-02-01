Visa row overshadows Iran deals

A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said. The deals for 80 Boeing jets and 100 from Europe's Airbus struck last year are seen by Western investors as a crucial test as they seek business in Iran in the wake of the nuclear deal that led to the lifting of most sanctions.



Iranian officials say that even before Trump imposed restrictions on travel to the United States from seven mainly Muslim countries, concerns about what the new U.S. president might do had already put the brakes on post-sanctions business.



During his election campaign, Trump criticized the nuclear accord six major powers struck with Iran and his victory in November increased uncertainty around Iran's investment drive.



For now, at least, Boeing appears comfortable that Trump won't automatically block its deal, though questions also remain over further approvals from Iran, two industry sources said.



Basically, Rouhani's political career depends on this deal".



One senior Iranian official said he doubted the aircraft deals would be ditched altogether.

