Turkish markets stabilize as central bank efforts bear fruit

The Turkish central bank's unorthodox efforts to support the lira are breathing life into the nation's battered markets even as some investors remain concerned about the effectiveness of the policymaker's approach.



The lira has bounced from a record low reached earlier this month as the central bank's efforts to tighten liquidity through daily funding operations pushed up funding costs to an almost five-year high.



The implied yield on the currency has climbed to near 11 percent, increasing the lira's carry return while making it costlier for investors to short the currency.

