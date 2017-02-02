Lufthansa, Etihad eye bigger things after catering accord

The German carrier said its also open to cooperation with Alitalia SpA, in which Etihad has a 49 percent stake.



Etihad and Lufthansa began working together in 2016, announcing or code-share – or joint sales – agreement covering four routes and brokering a deal for Air Berlin to lease 38 surplus planes and crews to the larger German carrier.



Etihad said in 2012 that a code-share pact with Air France-KLM Group could become a "much larger strategic partnership," while Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines were exploring a deal as recently as September 2015 .



Lufthansa executive Harry Hohmeister, who runs the group's network airlines, said on the fringes of the Abu Dhabi event that cooperation with Italian flag-carrier Alitalia is something the airline could potentially pursue as it works more closely with Etihad. Hogan also said that Lufthansa has held talks with some of Etihad's European equity partners, without being more specific.

...