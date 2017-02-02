Riyadh’s Falih praises Trump’s pro-fossil-fuel policies

President Donald Trump's energy policies are good for the petroleum industry and Saudi Arabia sees no problem with growth in U.S. oil production as long as it's in line with demand, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said.



The U.S. imported about 3 million barrels a day from OPEC last year, with Saudi Arabia accounting for about a third of that, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.



This isn't the first time a U.S. president promises to end the country's reliance on supplies from OPEC.



Every U.S. president going back to Richard Nixon has pledged to reduce the country's reliance on foreign oil.

