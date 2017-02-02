Iraq plays ball with OPEC as flows are cut

Oil flows out of Iraq suggest the Middle Eastern country is complying, at least in part, with OPEC's plan to curb production.



Shipments from OPEC's second-largest producer fell to 3.805 million barrels a day in January from December's 4.03 million, tanker-tracking data and port agent reports showed, with the decline mainly reflecting a 6.5 percent drop in flows from the southern port of Basra.



OPEC and 11 other producing countries including Russia agreed late last year to cut a combined 1.8 million barrels a day of output starting from January, with Iraq's share set at 210,000 barrels.



The country also disputed the data to be used in any discussions, insisting that numbers compiled by OPEC underestimated Iraqi production by about 5 percent. Iraq ultimately relented, agreeing to reduce its output.

...