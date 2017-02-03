Riyadh describes Aramco reserves audit as very reassuring

An audit of state oil producer Saudi Aramco's crude reserves is showing "very reassuring" results ahead of what could be the world's biggest share sale when the company sells a stake to investors next year, the kingdom's energy minister said. The independent audit will be completed in the near future, and its results will be part of the prospectus for the initial public offering by Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters Thursday in Riyadh. Aramco will disclose its 2017 annual statements prior to the listing scheduled for next year, and the company is likely to sell shares on three stock exchanges, he said at a seminar earlier in the day.



Saudis have estimated the entire company to be worth more the $2 trillion.

