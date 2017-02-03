Etihad heads off Trump tensions with pledge not to grow in U.S.

Etihad Airways sought to head off the prospect of further clashes over its U.S. expansion now that Donald Trump is president, saying it has no plans to add destinations beyond those already served.



Should U.S. airlines revive claims that Mideast carriers have benefited from illegal aid now that Trump is in the White House, Etihad stands ready to reassert that it has expanded fairly and operates trans-Atlantic services strictly in line with an Open Skies aviation treaty, Hogan said in Abu Dhabi.



Etihad currently serves New York, Washington, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco in the U.S., according to its website, and like other Gulf carriers says the services help support thousands of American jobs while providing competition that brings down fares.

