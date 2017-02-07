Egypt set to import LNG as it readies to start extraction

Egypt plans to import as many as 108 cargoes of liquefied natural gas this year as the country prepares to start producing at two gas fields and move closer to its goal of self-sufficiency and even exports by 2019 .



Zohr, which Eni discovered last year, has an estimated reserve of about 850 billion cubic meters of natural gas in place. The government expects the deposit to help ease Egypt's energy shortage and allow it to resume exports.



Gas exports would bring much needed foreign cash to Egypt.

...