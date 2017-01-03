Palestinians face budget cuts after sharp fall in foreign funding

Foreign financial support to the Palestinian budget is running at about half the forecast level, the Palestinian prime minister told local media Tuesday, meaning deep cuts will have to be made to the budget this year.



The cabinet statement said the total shortfall in foreign funding was forecast to be $765 million in 2017, which will put pressure on government departments to cut costs.



More than half of all spending -- 55 percent -- goes on salaries and wages for the Palestinian Authority's 156,000 state employees, from teachers and doctors to police and public security staff, according to the finance ministry's 2016 budget.

