With tourists scarce, Egypt struggles to maintain heritage

With a shaky economy following years of unrest and a huge decline in tourist numbers, Egypt is struggling to preserve its fabled archaeological heritage. From Alexandria on the Mediterranean to the Great Pyramid of Giza – the last of the Seven Wonders of the World – and Aswan to the south, the North African country is home to impressive ancient monuments.



Since Egypt's 2011 revolution, the number of tourists visiting the country has dwindled, leaving authorities scrambling to make up for lost revenues.



From more than 15 million in 2010, the number of tourists visiting Egypt dropped to 6.3 million in 2015 .



Zahi Hawass, an archaeologist and former antiquities minister, said the country's heritage has suffered as a result.



Patrons and archaeological missions still contribute to the preservation of Egypt's ancient heritage, but the funds cannot cover everything.



Hawass, who advises Enany, says the minister needs more support and also for authorities to think beyond Egypt by undertaking exhibitions abroad.

