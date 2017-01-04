Turkish lira plunges most worldwide to record low per dollar

Turkey's lira weakened the most among major world currencies Tuesday, falling as much as 1.7 percent to a new record, as the killer of 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub remained at large and inflation accelerated more than estimates in December. The lira depreciated to a record 3.6042 against the dollar before trading 1.5 percent lower at 3.5969 as of 6:19 p.m. in Istanbul, bringing its decline over the past 12 months to 19 percent.



The Turkish central bank will probably increase the policy rate by 25 basis points when it meets on Jan. 24, he said.



The yield on 10-year government notes closed 2 basis points higher at 11.52 percent, after paring an earlier surge of as much as 20 basis points The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index, the country's benchmark gauge of equities, declined 1.5 percent, the biggest slump in more than four weeks The equity index fell below its 100-day moving average

...