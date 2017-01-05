Last Libya oil-export terminal to reopen

Libya is reopening its last major oil-export terminal that shut amid the conflict hobbling output in the country hosting Africa's largest crude reserves.



Libya currently pumps 700,000 barrels a day of oil, the NOC official said.



Almost 1.9 million barrels are set to load from Zawiya this month, according to a loading program obtained by Bloomberg.



With production rising, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Dec. 21 that output would reach 900,000 barrels a day early this year and 1.2 million barrels a day by the end of 2017 .

