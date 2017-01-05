Gulf stock listings nosedive in 2016: report

Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf saw a sharp drop in the number of initial public offerings in 2016, as well as the value of listings, a report said Wednesday.



Only three IPOs were made in the region last year, half the number recorded in 2015 and the lowest in 15 years, Kuwaiti investment firm KAMCO Research said in the report.



Companies were also deterred by extreme turbulence on GCC stock markets in the first 10 months of last year before they rebounded in the final two months as oil prices slowly advanced.

...