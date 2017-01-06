SoftBank fund to draw up to $15B from Mubadala

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co. is considering committing $10 billion to $15 billion to partner with SoftBank Group Corp. and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in a new vehicle to invest in global technology, according to people familiar with the matter.



Masayoshi Son's SoftBank announced the new venture in October, agreeing to commit at least $25 billion in the next five years with the Saudis putting in as much as $45 billion.



Apple Inc. said this week it's planning to invest $1 billion in the fund and Qualcomm Inc. said it would participate, with terms still under discussion.



Saudi Arabia's PIF made a $3.5 billion investment in ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. in June.

