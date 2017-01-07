Turkey's tourism takes big hit after extremist attacks

The once bustling Grand Bazaar in Istanbul is astonishingly quiet.



Turkey's economy is suffering in the face of a string of extremist attacks -- including the nightclub massacre of New Year's revelers, most of them foreigners -- and uncertainty following the failed coup in July against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that saw more than 270 people killed.



There was a time when tourism in Turkey was red hot, climbing from 10.5 million visitors in 2000 to 36.2 million people in 2015, making it the sixth-most visited destination in the world.



That all came to a halt last year, with a 30 percent drop in visitors, from 34.8 million in the January-November period in 2015 to a little over 24 million for the same period in 2016 .



In the third quarter of last year, the drop in tourism was the main cause for a 7 percent year-on-year decrease in the sale of goods and services.



Istanbul, the country's most popular tourist destination for foreigners, has been the biggest target for extremists.



Hundreds of people eager to wave goodbye to a tumultuous 2016 gathered at the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul for New Year's celebrations only to become the first victims of 2017 when an ISIS gunman stormed the premises and killed 39 people, mostly foreigners.

...