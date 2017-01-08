Saudi embrace of ride-hailing apps drives economic, social change

Saudi Arabia hopes its plan to bring a further 1.3 million women into the workforce by 2030 will be given a lift from ride-hailing apps Uber and Dubai-based rival Careem.



Saudi Arabia courted Uber and Careem, offering state investments, to support its Vision 2030 economic reform plan.



Uber and Careem say they will create up to 200,000 jobs for Saudi men in the next two years.



Women already account for around 80 percent of Uber and Careem's passengers, the companies say.



Uber works with car financing companies in Saudi Arabia to get deals to help its drivers buy newer cars.



Careem is however, developing a subsidized rides program for low-income working Saudi women with the Ministry of Labor.

