Turkey project financing seen flatlining

Deals in Turkey's project-finance market are hitting a wall despite the government's efforts to invest in roads, energy and hospitals in the face of slowing economic growth and a weakening currency. The value of project-finance deals will probably remain little changed this year from the $13.2 billion of loans provided in 2016, according to Turkiye Garanti Bankasi, the country's largest lender by market value.



A $5 billion project to build a network of roads, including a suspension bridge, across the Dardanelles Strait, hospitals being constructed through public-private partnerships, and other transport programs, such as the North Marmara motorway and Ankara-Nigde highway project in central Anatolia will present financing opportunities, Edin said.

...