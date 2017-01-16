Oil prices will be much more volatile in 2017, IEA warns

Global oil prices will witness "much more volatility" in 2017 even though markets may rebalance in the first half of the year if the output cuts pledged by producers are implemented, the head of the International Energy Agency said Sunday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Nov. 30 to cut output by 1.2 million bpd to 32.5 million bpd for the first six months of 2017, in addition to 558,000 bpd of cuts agreed by independent producers such as Russia, Oman and Mexico.



Birol said although the OPEC agreement could signal higher oil prices, it would also encourage more production from the United States and elsewhere.



Overall production was 8.95 million barrels per day last week, the most since April of last year.

...