Enel CEO eyes renewable energy in Middle East

Rome-based utility owner Enel SpA is targeting renewables projects in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as oil-rich Gulf countries take advantage of the falling cost of solar power to diversify their energy supplies.



The utility reintegrated its renewable energy spinoff Enel Green Power last year and plans to cut its generating capacity for power from fossil fuels by 39 percent in the five years ending 2019 .



Saudi Arabia aims to generate 10 gigawatts from solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy in the next five years, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said last month. DEWA plans to be able to produce 75 percent of its power from renewables by 2050 .

...