Egypt to cut subsidies, boost revenues under reform package

Egypt will make further "significant" cuts to energy subsidies, raise taxes and seek more international financing as it pursues economic reforms this year, Finance Minister Amr al-Garhy said Sunday.



The International Monetary Fund approved a $12 billion loan last year after Egypt floated its pound and cut energy subsidies.



Egypt's government agreed in November to slash fuel subsidies as part of the IMF reform package but because the country floated its currency at the same time, the subsidy bill ballooned, Garhy said.



Garhy said the government was also planning to raise the rate of the value added tax by one point to 14 percent as of July.



The full details of the IMF deal have not yet been disclosed, but as well as providing the interest rate Garhy said Sunday that each tranche would be repaid within 10 years of disbursement, with a 4.5-year grace period.

