Iran MPs stress foreign investment in five-year economic plan

Iran's Parliament passed a five-year economic development plan Sunday that includes a sharp rise in foreign investment, though Tehran may not achieve that while U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is in office.



The plan lets the government arrange up to an average of $30 billion of foreign financing each year, in addition to $15 billion of annual direct foreign investment in Iran, and up to $20 billion of foreign investment conducted with local partners.



Many though not all of those sanctions were lifted last January after Iran signed a deal with world powers limiting its nuclear program.

...